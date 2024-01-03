Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.42 or 0.00015005 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.84 billion and $256.21 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00152492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009393 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

