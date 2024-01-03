Unisync (TSE:UNI) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Unisync Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$26.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.47.

Unisync Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unisync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.