Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of VMI traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.60. 213,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,897. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.36 and its 200 day moving average is $242.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $341.81.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,090,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,507,000 after purchasing an additional 146,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

