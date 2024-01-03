Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VYM stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,644. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

