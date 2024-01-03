Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,080,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,190,000 after purchasing an additional 43,047 shares during the period. Acas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.48. 539,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

