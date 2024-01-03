Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,260. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

