Velas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.29 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $91.13 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded up 120.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00085833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00033517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00023178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,541,486,992 coins and its circulating supply is 2,541,486,990 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

