Velas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.69 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $96.02 million and $3.69 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded up 97.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00085673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00023205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,541,486,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,541,486,979 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

