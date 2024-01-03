Verasity (VRA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $41.55 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Verasity has a total market cap of $63.99 million and approximately $41.55 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

