Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $14,646.76 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,811.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00152492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.60 or 0.00545616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00360873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00200772 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,427,410 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

