VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.60 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VerticalScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.34.
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.
