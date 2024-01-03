Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Shares Down 1.4%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 29,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 54,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 42.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 71,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

