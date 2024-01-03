Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Shares Down 1.4%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 29,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 54,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.73%.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
