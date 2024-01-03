Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Shares Down 15.4%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Free Report) fell 15.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22. 4,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 16,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.74.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

