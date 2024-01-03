Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Trading Down 3.4%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 404,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 330,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VWAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Volkswagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

