Vulcan Forged PYR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.66 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $202.24 million and approximately $26.66 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $7.44 or 0.00017447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018528 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,670.05 or 1.00058414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011557 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010529 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00194527 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 8.21492082 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $25,847,526.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

