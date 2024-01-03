Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 7.4%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.30 and last traded at $54.45. 2,327,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,488,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on W. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,979,898.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,576 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

