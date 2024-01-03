Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Jack L. Kopnisky Sells 5,000 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 861,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,800,000 after purchasing an additional 362,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,587,000 after acquiring an additional 707,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,862 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

