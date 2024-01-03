Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ KROS traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $41.26. 329,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 466.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after acquiring an additional 428,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 307,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

