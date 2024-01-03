Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2,975.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 614,846 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 443,211 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. 68,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $134.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

