WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $43.81. Approximately 230,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 187,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGGY. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,003.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 172,412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,629,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,123,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $707,000.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

