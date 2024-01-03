Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,140,000 after buying an additional 350,025 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

