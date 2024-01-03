Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading Down 0.5%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €13.18 ($14.48) and last traded at €13.20 ($14.51). Approximately 39,944 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €13.26 ($14.57).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.53.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance loans, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

