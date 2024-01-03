ZClassic Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $818,327.10 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0881 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00057666 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00018810 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

