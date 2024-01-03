ZEDXION (USDZ) Price Hits $1.00

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZEDXION has a total market capitalization of $755.01 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 755,558,137 tokens. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

