24,272 Shares in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 211,641 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 863,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 101,106 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 120.8% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 658,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 360,133 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.6% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 419,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 53,399 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MUA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.77. 78,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,738. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0019 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

