35,387 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Bought by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.02. 44,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,099. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.