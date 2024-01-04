7,395 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Purchased by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

APA Stock Down 7.4 %

APA stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 8,399,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.