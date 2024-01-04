9,166 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 55.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,832,173 shares of company stock worth $109,628,916. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Stock Up 0.1 %

GTLB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 532,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,085. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.