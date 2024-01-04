ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $903,174.42 and $120.40 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00018951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,438.57 or 0.99985836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011638 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011358 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.76 or 0.00210958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000945 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $148.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.