Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 131.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $72,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

