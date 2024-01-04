Algorand One Day Trading Volume Hits $72.19 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $72.19 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00087743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00032353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00023308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,002,014,552 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

