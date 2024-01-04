Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM) Shares Down 0.9%

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.96. 84,913 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a market cap of $642.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 926.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 112,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,924,000.

About Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

