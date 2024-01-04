Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $3,152,475.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.73. 10,943,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,489,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

