American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.76

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $8.89. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 796,911 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on AXL. Bank of America lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.72 million, a PE ratio of -804.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

