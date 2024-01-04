Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.3 %

APH stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.79. 647,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $87.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

