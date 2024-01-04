Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Lessened by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 303,354 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 1.5% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $31,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 291.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

