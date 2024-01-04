AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HKD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 484,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,893. AMTD Digital has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMTD Digital by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

