Analyzing C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

C3is and Overseas Shipholding Group are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares C3is and Overseas Shipholding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is N/A N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group 11.39% 15.04% 4.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $3.29 million 1.26 $550,000.00 N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group $466.80 million 0.80 $26.56 million $0.62 8.35

This table compares C3is and Overseas Shipholding Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for C3is and Overseas Shipholding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group beats C3is on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers, and traders. The company owns and operates a fleet of two handysize drybulk carriers which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. C3is Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

