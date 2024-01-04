Analyzing Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) and Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF)

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Elior Group and Potbelly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elior Group 3 1 1 0 1.60 Potbelly 0 1 2 0 2.67

Potbelly has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.93%. Given Potbelly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Potbelly is more favorable than Elior Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elior Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.14) -20.71 Potbelly $451.97 million 0.68 $4.34 million $0.16 65.56

This table compares Elior Group and Potbelly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Potbelly has higher revenue and earnings than Elior Group. Elior Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potbelly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Potbelly shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Potbelly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elior Group and Potbelly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elior Group N/A N/A N/A Potbelly 1.04% 99.23% 2.52%

Summary

Potbelly beats Elior Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc. The company operates approximately 20,250 restaurants and points of sale. Elior Group SA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

