APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.18% of APA worth $22,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,073,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.31.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

