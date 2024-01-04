Apexium Financial LP Acquires 49 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,081,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.55. The company had a trading volume of 419,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

