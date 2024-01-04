Apexium Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Apexium Financial LP cut its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus accounts for approximately 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 12.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 40.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of CSM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.00. 5,748 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $427.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

