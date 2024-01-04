Apexium Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.82. 26,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $217.76 and a 52-week high of $309.70.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

