Apexium Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.33. 212,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,203. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

