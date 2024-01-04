Apexium Financial LP Has $1.58 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP owned about 3.48% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of XRLV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

