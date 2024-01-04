Apexium Financial LP Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,937. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.