Apexium Financial LP Has $998,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.78. 2,831,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average of $147.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.