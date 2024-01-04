Apexium Financial LP Invests $707,000 in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Apexium Financial LP owned 0.48% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $13,964,000. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 428,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 93,157 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,461,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,134,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMOT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.48. 84,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

