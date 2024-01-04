Apexium Financial LP Lowers Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Apexium Financial LP cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.0% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 57,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NOBL traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $94.31. 525,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.95. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.