Apexium Financial LP Purchases 376 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 271,711 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.94. 1,624,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

